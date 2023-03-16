Thursday, March 16, 2023
     
  Singapore regains world's best airport spot. Top 20 list

Singapore regains world's best airport spot. Top 20 list

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 16, 2023 18:25 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Singapore's Changi Airport has been awarded the best airport of 2023, regaining its top position after losing it to Qatar for two years during the pandemic.

According to the Skytrax World Airport awards 2023, Singapore airport regained its top spot, pushing Doha's Hamad International Airport to second place, followed by Tokyo's Haneda Airport on the third spot, Bloomberg reported.

Speaking on regaining its top spot in world's best airport list, Singapore's Changi Airport Group CEO Lee Seow Hiang said, "Changi Airport is honored to be named World's Best Airport for the twelfth time."

Skytrax World Airport awards 2023 are based on a survey determined by customer satisfaction.

  1. Singapore Changi 
  2. Doha Hamad
  3. Tokyo Haneda 
  4. Seoul Incheon 
  5. Paris Charles de Galle 
  6. Istanbul
  7. Munich 
  8. Zurich
  9. Tokyo Narita
  10. Madrid Barajas
  11. Vienna 
  12. Helsinki-Vantaa 
  13. Rome Fiumicino
  14. Copenhagen 
  15. Kansai 
  16. Centrair Nagoya 
  17. Dubai 
  18. Seattle-Tacoma 
  19. Melbourne 
  20. Vancouver

