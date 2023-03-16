Singapore regains world's best airport spot. Top 20 list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Singapore's Changi Airport has been awarded the best airport of 2023, regaining its top position after losing it to Qatar for two years during the pandemic.

According to the Skytrax World Airport awards 2023, Singapore airport regained its top spot, pushing Doha's Hamad International Airport to second place, followed by Tokyo's Haneda Airport on the third spot, Bloomberg reported.

Speaking on regaining its top spot in world's best airport list, Singapore's Changi Airport Group CEO Lee Seow Hiang said, "Changi Airport is honored to be named World's Best Airport for the twelfth time."

Skytrax World Airport awards 2023 are based on a survey determined by customer satisfaction.

Singapore Changi Doha Hamad Tokyo Haneda Seoul Incheon Paris Charles de Galle Istanbul Munich Zurich Tokyo Narita Madrid Barajas Vienna Helsinki-Vantaa Rome Fiumicino Copenhagen Kansai Centrair Nagoya Dubai Seattle-Tacoma Melbourne Vancouver

ALSO READ | Defence Ministry approves over Rs 70,000 crore proposals for various weapon systems for armed forces

ALSO READ | US European Command releases clip of Russian fighter jet colliding with US drone over Black Sea | WATCH

Latest World News