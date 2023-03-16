BrahMos missiles, howitzers, Dhruv choppers: Defence ministry's Rs 70,000 crore purchase list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image

The Defence Ministry has approved proposals worth over Rs 70,000 crore for buying different weapon systems for the Indian defence forces, officials informed on Thursday.

The meeting of the defence acquisition council headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has given approval for proposals to buy 60 Made-in-India Utility Helicopters Marine and BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles for Indian Navy, 307 ATAGS howitzers for Indian Army, and 9 ALH Dhruv choppers for Indian Coast Guard, Defence Officials said.

The deal includes mega order of Rs 32,000 crore for the Indian Navy to buy 60 UH Marine choppers from the HAL, officials addded.

BrahMos missiles, Shakti EW systems & Utility helicopters-Mariime, valued at Rs 56,000 crore have been cleared for the Indian Navy.

