Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on Centre's attacks on his London speech: 'I will say what I think, if...'

Unfazed by the constant attacks from the BJP for his recent remarks in London, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that he will 'speak on the floor of the Parliament if allowed.' The leader on Thursday attended Parliament's Budget Session for the first time in the last four days. During an event in UK, Gandhi alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under attack and there is a "full-scale assault" on the country's institutions.

The BJP, since then, has been afoot and firing salvo on Rahul Gandhi seeking his apology on the floor of the House for the comments in London.

"If they allow me to speak in Parliament, then I will say what I think," said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who returned from London on Wednesday.

The proceedings in Parliament have been stalled since Monday as the political slugfest between the BJP and the Congress over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks and the Adani issue intensified and the opposition parties took to the streets.

The BJP stepped up the ante against Gandhi, saying India's democracy is not in peril but the Congress party has been brought to "political perish" by the people while the opposition party escalated its offensive, accusing the government of "undermining and weakening" democracy in the country by stalling Parliament to save a businessman.

