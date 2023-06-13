Assam: Police arrest man for allegedly killing woman BJP leader, dumping her body on NH 17

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Assam

Assam: A woman BJP leader, Jonali Nath was found dead on the National Highway 17 in the Salpara area of the Goalpara district on Monday. According to police, they have arrested a man for allegedly killing the district BJP secretary Nath and dumping her body on NH 17. Inspector General of Police (CID) Devraj Upadhaya informed that police launched a search operation to nab the assailant after recovering the body of the woman leader.

Woman BJP leader was in a relationship with accused

They successfully nabbed the accused, identified as Hasanur Islam, from his shop in the Matia area in the afternoon. The accused during interrogation said that he was in a relationship with the woman earlier but he got married a few months ago to another woman.

She was attacked during an argument

Following which, the BJP leader confronted him and they had an argument in the car. During the argument, she was attacked by the accused which led to her death. the IGP said.

He added, the accused then dumped the body of the woman leader on the national highway and fled the spot in his car.

Police rushed to the spot and sent the body of the deceased woman to Goalpara Civil Hospital for postmortem. The accused was produced before a court which remanded him to five days of police custody.

ALSO READ | Assam: Woman BJP leader killed, her body dumped on National Highway 17 in Goalpara district

Latest India News