Assam: Woman BJP leader killed, her body dumped on National Highway 17 in Goalpara district

Assam: In a shocking incident, a woman BJP leader was allegedly killed by unidentified persons and her body was dumped on National Highway 17 in Assam's Goalpara district on Monday.

According to police officials, the body of district BJP secretary Jonali Nath was found on the national highway in the Salpara area under Krishnai police station limits of the district.

Police, which sent her body to Goalpara Civil Hospital for autopsy, suspect that she was killed somewhere else and her body dumped.

(more details awaited)

(with inputs from PTI)

