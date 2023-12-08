Assam Rifles conducts fourth edition of Major Bob Khating Memorial Lecture 2023 in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fourth edition of Major Bob Khating Memorial Lecture 2023 conducted at USI, New Delhi

New Delhi: The fourth edition of Major Bob Khating Memorial Lecture 2023 was held at United Services Institution (USI) in New Delhi. In a compelling and insightful lecture, Lieutenant General Arun Kumar Sahni, PVSM, UYSM, SM, VSM (Retd) shed light on the topic "Evolving Security Scenario in North East & its strategic implications". During the lecture, the General drew on his extensive experience and expertise to provide a comprehensive analysis of the strategic challenges and opportunities in the North East Region.

Earlier, Lt General PC Nair, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, PhD, Director General Assam Rifles gave the introductory remarks and underscored the intricate geopolitical landscape of the North East, emphasising the region’s strategic importance due to its proximity to IB. He gave an incisive insight into the implications of neighbouring countries such as China, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Myanmar on North East India’s security and development.

The Assam Rifles in its quest to add academic content of North East has established ties with various think tanks, through seminars, panel discussions and guest lectures. The central paramilitary force is thus reinvigorating the interest in this region by utilising the reach of various national think tanks.

Assam Rifles' MoU with USI

As part of this outreach, it has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with the United Services Institution of India. As part of the MoU, brainstorming seminars and lectures are held annually.

In the series of these lectures, the fourth edition of Assam Rifles-USI guest lecture was held at USI. The Lecture has been named as the “Bob Khathing Memorial Lecture 2023”.

Major Bob Khathing was a legendary figure from the North East. During World War II, he served with the famous V Force and for his gallantry, was awarded the Military Cross and Member of the British Empire (MBE).

Apart from his committed service in Assam during the great earthquake of 1950, he played key roles in the transitional period in the State of Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Sikkim.

Major Khathing’s name has special relevance to Arunachal Pradesh. He served as the Assistant Political Officer in the erstwhile NEFA. He was also the first Officer to successfully unfurl the Indian Tri-colour at Tawang in the year 1951. Owing to his immense contribution to the North East Region, he was awarded the “Padmashree” by the first President of India, Dr Rajendra Prasad in 1957.

The talk was very well received by the audiences which had eminent personalities from various policy-making bodies and think tanks besides officers from the Indian Army, representatives of various CAPFs and other important stakeholders of the North East Region.

