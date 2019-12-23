'We don't want to accept present NRC, needs revision': Himanta Biswa Sarma

Image Source : ANI Assam Minister and BJP leader Hemanta Biswa Sarma

Amid nationwide ante against the National Registrar of Citizens (NRC), Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that they are not happy with the NRC which has been released and demanded for its revision.

"We are not happy with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) that has been released. If there is no national NRC then we have to have a fresh NRC or revision of it. We don't accept the NRC which was published," Sarma said.

Biswa Sarma further demanded, "We want reverification of 20% of names in the border districts, without which we don't want to accept the present NRC. But we will go as per Supreme Court's order."

Sarma's remarks against the NRC has come when protests are taking across the nation with incidents of violent clashes also witnessed at some places.

Protests against Citizenship Amendement Act (CAA) and NRC in the country have so far claimed lives of more than 20 people while many have been injured.

However, in order to calm down rumours and misinformation being spread against CAA and NRC by some for vested interests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in his addressed at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan slammed the opposition saying they are spreading lies about CAA and NRC to incite people.

PM Modi said that the opposition is still unable to digest the defeat in 2014 and 2019 and his return to power again. He advised people to understand and make themselves aware about CAA and NRC rather than believing in rumours and misinformation.

