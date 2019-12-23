'She always kept politics ahead of national interest': JP Nadda slams Mamata Banerjee during Kolkata rally

Image Source : PTI BJP working president JP Nadda takes out support CAA rally in Kolkata

Launching a scathing attack at the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her ante against Centre over the CAA, NRC, BJP national working president JP Nadda on Monday kicked off a massive rally in Kolkata in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Senior BJP leaders, including West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya accompanied Nadda in Kolkata.

The move is being seen as a reach out by the BJP in Bengal to create awarness about the CAA and NRC as Mamata Banerjee had already said that she will not allow the implementation of NRC and CAA in her state.

BJP's march commenced from Hind cinema in central Kolkata and will culminate at Shyambazar. The issue of CAA has been a major flashpoint in Bengal politics ever since Mamata said she won't allow the law to be implemented in the state.

The state had witnessed violent protests and arson against the CAA and the proposed nationwide implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) during December 13-17.

During the rally, JP Nadda slammed Mamata Banerjee saying she always kept her politics ahead of national interest. Nadda added that CAA does not violate the Constitution as claimed by a section of people.

In a reach out to Muslims, JP Nadda said, "They (Muslims) flourished in our country, but Hindus were tortured in Pakistan. TMC, other opposition parties misguiding masses on CAA, amended law grants citizenship, doesn't take it away."

Earlier, the BJP said that it will launch awarness campaign across the country to inform and brief people about the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Registrar of Citizens through press conferences and door to door campaign.

