Cong's top brass Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka, ex-PM Manmohan Singh at Delhi's Raj Ghat to protest against CAA, NRC

Congress leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kamal Nath, Ahmed Patel and Anand Sharma are at Raj Ghat to protest against CAA and NRC.

New Delhi Updated on: December 23, 2019 16:28 IST
The Congress party on Monday launched protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Registrar of Citizens (NRC) as several key party leaders were present at Delhi Raj Ghat. 

Congress leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kamal Nath, Ahmed Patel and Anand Sharma are at Raj Ghat to protest against CAA and NRC. 

​Delhi: Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kamal Nath, Ahmed Patel and Anand Sharma at Raj Ghat to protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct and National Register of Citizens. pic.twitter.com/IHUhXqzkkD

— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Manmohan Singh arrive at Raj Ghat where the party is protesting against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. pic.twitter.com/zpZFdCbMSn

— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

The grand-old party has been against Centre's controversial act accusing the government of being insensitive to the minorities in the country.

(More details awaited ...)

 

