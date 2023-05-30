Assam: Massive fire breaks out at cloth store in Sivasagar's market area, no casualty reported

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Assam: Massive fire breaks out at cloth store in Sivasagar's market area

Assam fire: A massive fire broke out at a cloth store in Assam's Sivasagar market area on Tuesday morning. According to reports, police and firefighters rushed to the spot to carry out an operation to douse the fire and bring the situation under control. The local police said that there have been no casualties or injuries so far and the situation is now under control.

Fire at hydrocracker unit of Numaligarh Refinery Limited

This comes a day after a huge fire broke out at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) in Golaghat district on Monday evening, May 29. Following the incident, the personnel of the fire and safety department of NRL and fire tenders rushed to the spot and initiated an operation to douse the fire.

According to the information, the fire broke out in Vessel VV-4 of the refinery's hydrocarbon unit at around 7.20 pm and firefighters were immediately rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: Assam: Major fire breaks out at hydrocracker unit of Numaligarh Refinery Limited in Golaghat- Video

Latest India News