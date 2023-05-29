Assam: Major fire breaks out at hydrocracker unit of Numaligarh Refinery Limited in Golaghat- Video

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Fire at NRL plant in Assam

Assam fire incident: A major fire broke out at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) in Golaghat district on Monday evening. Following the incident, the personnel of the fire and safety department of NRL and fire tenders rushed to the spot and initiated operation to douse the fire.

"Our fire and safety department personnel have immediately engaged in work to douse the flame. Now, the fire is under control and there is no report of any casualty in the incident," said Kajal Saikia, General Manager (HR) of NRL.

The fire has been brought under control and there is no report of casualties or injuries, NRL spokesperson Madhuchanda Addhikari said.

The fire broke out in Vessel VV-4 of the refinery's hydrocarbon unit at around 7.20 p m and fire fighters were immediately rushed to the spot to douse the fire, she said.

TThe cause of the fire is yet to be known and preliminary investigation into it has begun, she said. The quantum of the loss incurred is yet to be ascertained, Adhikari added.

(With agencies inputs)

