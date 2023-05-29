When Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw taught skills related Vande Bharat Train to Assam CM HB Sarma- WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Both BJP leaders were seen chatting about the technologies used in Vande Bharat train

Vande Bharat Express launched: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav was seen explaining the technologies of Vande Bharat Express train to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Guwahati railway station on Monday.

"I am spellbound after I have learnt about the cutting edge technology being deployed in Vande Bharat trains. My compliments to Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw ji’s teaching skills, explaining technological marvels with such great ease!," the Assam CM tweeted.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Northeast's first Vande Bharat Express which will cover the journey from Guwahati to New Jalpaiguri.

Assam’s first Vande Bharat Express

This Vande Bharat Express is capable to cover the journey in 5 hrs 30 mins, while the current fastest train takes 6 hrs 30 mins to cover the same journey. As per the press release, PM Modi dedicated newly electrified sections and also inaugurated the newly constructed DEMU/MEMU shed.

Vande Bharat Express will boost tourism in region

"The state-of-the-art Vande Bharat Express will provide people of the region with the means to travel with speed and comfort. It will also boost tourism in the region. Connecting Guwahati with New Jalpaiguri, the train will help save about an hour of journey time, when compared with the current fastest train connecting the two places," reads the press release.

PM Modi to dedicate more projects

As per the press release, Prime Minister also inaugurated a newly constructed DEMU/MEMU shed at Lumding in Assam. This new facility will be helpful for maintaining DEMU rakes operating in this region, leading to better operational feasibility.

ALSO READ | Vande Bharat trains to have 3 different versions by February-March next year, says Railways Minister

ALSO READ | PM Modi flags off Uttarakhand's 1st 'Vande Bharat Express' train

Latest India News