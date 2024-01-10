Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma claims 'Pakistan hackers' attempted to hack his Facebook account

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday claimed that hackers attempted to hack his Facebook account. Sarma mentioned that the hacking attempt was made on Tuesday evening.

The Assam CM further said that preliminary investigation suggested that hackers might be operating from Pakistan. He further said that an investigation is underway to identify the perpetrators.

Attempt made to hack Assam CM Facebook account

"Unknown hackers made an attempt to hack my Facebook account this evening. Preliminary information suggests the hacker might be operating from Pakistan. Investigation is underway to identify the perpetrators", the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

Assam CM fake video

Earlier on Monday, Sarma posted a manipulated video on his platform where his speech was distorted. While sharing the deceptive video on his platform, he asserted that there was a malicious attempt to manipulate his speech through this fake video.

He also expressed concern over vested groups with criminal intentions spreading false information and communal disharmony. "See for yourself, as elections approach, how vested groups distort a speech with the criminal intention of spreading disinformation and communal disharmony. The long arms of the law will catch up with these elements," Sarma said in an X post.

Assam’s Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh responded to Sarma’s complaint and assured the CID would register a criminal case and investigate the matter. "Noted Sir. CID Assam would register a criminal case and investigate people behind," DGP Singh said.

