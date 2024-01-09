Mizoram CM Lalduhoma expected to meet Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma to address border issues

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Mizoram CM Lalduhoma and his Assam counterpart, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma is poised to engage in discussions with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma later this month to address persistent border disputes between the two states. Anticipated during the North Eastern Council (NEC) plenary session on January 19 in Shillong, the talks aim to find resolutions to longstanding issues. The NEC plenary session will be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The border disputes between Mizoram and Assam escalated dramatically in July 2021, resulting in a violent clash where police forces from both states exchanged fire, leading to casualties and injuries. With a shared border spanning 164.6 km, the states have since engaged in multiple rounds of talks to maintain peace along the boundary and seek resolution through dialogue.

Rooted in colonial demarcations from 1875 and 1933, the border dispute revolves around conflicting claims to specific territories. Mizoram argues that a 509-square-mile area of the inner line reserved forest, notified in 1875 under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) 1873, falls within its territory. In contrast, Assam relies on a map prepared by the Survey of India in 1933 as its Constitutional boundary. The absence of ground demarcation further complicates the matter.

The violent clash in 2021 prompted both states to emphasise the importance of resolving disputes through dialogue to prevent future conflicts. During a recent visit to Delhi, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma discussed the border issues with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing a joint commitment to resolving matters at a political level. In line with this commitment, the Mizoram government plans to establish a boundary committee involving all stakeholders to address border-related issues with neighboring states.

The upcoming talks during the NEC plenary session provide an opportunity for both Chief Ministers to engage in meaningful dialogue and seek solutions to the longstanding disputes. The involvement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah indicates a concerted effort to facilitate communication and negotiation between the two states, aiming for a peaceful resolution to the border tensions.

