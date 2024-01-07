Mizoram government to hand over state's lone airport to AAI or Adani Group: CM Lalduhoma

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Mizoram government to hand over state's lone airport to AAI or Adani Group

Mizoram news: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Saturday (January 6) said that the state government would hand over the state's lone airport to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) or Adani Group for its further development and management.

Returning from Kolkata, the Chief Minister said that the state government would take steps to hand over the Lengpui airport to either AAI or Adani Group.

Referring to his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Thursday (January 5), Lalduhoma told the media in Aizawl that he had discussed the Assam-Mizoram border dispute issue with Shah and was keen to resolve the issue through discussion.

"We no longer want violence at the inter-state border. All disputes should be settled through dialogue," the Chief Minister said.

The worst-ever violence happened on July 26, 2021 when the police personnel of Assam and Mizoram exchanged fire on the disputed area near Vairengte village on National Highway 306 that left six Assam Police personnel dead and many injured.

