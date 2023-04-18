Over 100 ex-militants join BJP in Assam

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Assam: Over 100 ex-cadres of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam. These former militants joined the saffron party in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday.

These militants were ex-cadres of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) and were led by Nabin Chandra Bodo.

"A total of 110 former members of the NDFB have joined our party today. They are from different areas and held various top positions in the militant outfit," said BJP's Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive Tuliram Ronghang said.

This move will strengthen the party not only in Karbi Anglong, but also in neighbouring West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts, he said.

These three districts are represented by one MP in the Lok Sabha, with BJP's Horensing Bey currently holding the seat.

"The members who joined us today will work to further strengthen the party and ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins a third straight term," Ronghang said.

(With inputs from PTI)

