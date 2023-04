Assam Police recovers explosives from passenger bus in Goalpara; one arrested

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Assam Police recovers explosives from passenger bus in Goalpara

Assam : A man was arrested from Assam travelling in a passenger bus coming from Meghalaya carrying a huge consignement of explosives in Assam's Goalpara, police said on Sunday. The Goalpara district Police in a joint operation with a team from Krishnai police station in Assam also recovered detonators from the bus.

"We have arrested a person in connection with this. Police recovered 1162 numbers of gelatin and 998 detonators from the bus. The bus was coming from Meghalaya," Goalpara ASP, Rituraj Doley said.

According to police, based on secret information, a police team of Goalpara district and Krishnai police station conducted an operation and intercepted a passenger bus at Krishnai area.

Further investigation into the incident is underway. In a similar incident, Border Security Force intercepted an Assam-bound civil bus and seized a huge quantity of Burmese Betel nuts worth Rs 12 lakh from the Umkiang area of Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills, an official statement said on April 10.

Four persons were apprehended including the driver and co-driver in connection with the incident after failing to produce valid documents.The incident took place on April 9 in which the 172 Battalion of the BSF Meghalaya seized the Betel nuts, acting on a specific input.

"The apprehended persons revealed that they were coming from Tripura and consignment was being taken to ISBT Guwahati," the statement said.

ALSO READ | J-K: Police arrest 5 drug peddlers with heroin in Jammu

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir: Narco-terror module busted in Poonch, Rs 2 crore cash, 7 kg heroin recovered

Latest India News