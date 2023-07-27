'Your presence will be deeply valued': PMO responds to Gehlot's 'my speech removed' claim

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

PM Modi Rajasthan visit: The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Thursday (July 27) responded to the allegations made by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot stating that the CM's presence will be deeply valued. Gehlot has accused the PMO of removing his pre-scheduled three-minute speech from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Sikar programme.

In a tweet, the PMO said that Gehlot was invited as per the protocol but the Chief Minister’s office said he will not be able to join. The PM’s office further welcomed the Rajasthan CM for today’s programme. It also said that CM’s name is very much there on the plaque of the development works as well. "Unless you have any physical discomfort owing to your recent injury, your presence will be deeply valued," it added.

Ashok Gehlot's allegation

Hours before PM Modi's visit to Rajasthan's Sikar, taking to Twitter the Chief Minister said that he could only welcome him on Twitter, since his speech at an event had been cancelled by the Prime Minister's Office. "Today you are visiting Rajasthan. Your office PMO has removed my pre-scheduled 3-minute address from the program, so I will not be able to welcome you through speech, so I heartily welcome you to Rajasthan through this tweet," Gehlot tweeted.

Notably, this is PM Modi's seventh visit to Congress-ruled Rajasthan. The State will go to polls later this year.

PM Modi Rajasthan visit

PM Modi, who is on a visit to Rajasthan's Sikar, will dedicate 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) to the nation. PMKSKs are being developed to provide a one-stop solution for all farmers’ needs. The Prime Minister will also launch Urea Gold - a new variety of Urea that is coated with Sulphur.

The introduction of Sulphur coated urea will address sulphur deficiencies in the soil. This innovative fertiliser is more economical and efficient than neem-coated urea, improves nitrogen use efficiency in plants, reduces consumption of fertiliser, and enhances crop quality. During the programme, Modi will launch the onboarding of 1,500 farmer-producer organisations (FPOs) on the open network for digital commerce (ONDC).

ONDC empowers FPOs with direct access to digital marketing, online payment, business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer transactions, and encourages local value addition, catalysing growth of logistics in rural areas. The Prime Minister will also release the 14th installment amount of about Rs 17,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), through direct benefit transfer to more than 8.5 crore beneficiaries.

He will, on the same day, inaugurate five new medical colleges at Chittorgarh, Dholpur, Sirohi, Sikar and Sri Ganganagar and also lay the foundation stone for seven medical colleges at Baran, Bundi, Karauli, Jhunjhunu, Sawai Madhopur, Jaisalmer and Tonk.

