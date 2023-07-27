'PMO removed my pre-scheduled address': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's big allegation ahead of PM Modi's visit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi Rajasthan visit: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday (July 27) accused the PMO of removing his pre-scheduled three-minute address from the PM's Sikar programme.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, the Chief Minister said that he will not be able to welcome the Prime Minister through speech, so he is welcoming him vis this tweet. "The inauguration and laying of the foundation stone of 12 medical colleges taking place today is the result of the partnership between the Rajasthan government and the Centre. The project cost of these medical colleges is Rs 3,689 crore, of which Rs 2,213 crore is the share of the Center and Rs 1,476 crore of the state government. I also congratulate everyone on behalf of the state government," said Gehlot.

Taking a dig at PM Modi, who is visiting the state for the seventh time in six months, the Rajasthan CM also put forward his demands and hoped that this time these will be completed.

Demands of Ashok Gehlot:

On the demand of the youth of Rajasthan, especially Shekhawati, the permanent recruitment in the army should be continued as before by withdrawing the Agniveer scheme. The state government has waived loans worth Rs 15,000 crore to 21 lakh farmers from all the co-operative banks under it. We have sent a one-time settlement proposal to the central government to waive off the loans of nationalized banks, in which we will give the farmers' share. This demand should be fulfilled. The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution for a caste census. The Central Government should take a decision on this without any delay. Due to the guidelines of NMC, the medical colleges being opened in our three districts are not getting any financial assistance from the central government. These are being built entirely with state funding. The central government should also give 60 per cent of funding to the medical colleges in these three tribal-dominated districts. The Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) should be given the status of a project of national importance.

He further requested PM Modi to assure the people of the state by taking a positive stand on these demands.

PM Modi in Rajasthan

PM Modi, who is on a visit to Rajasthan's Sikar, will dedicate 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) to the nation. PMKSKs are being developed to provide a one-stop solution for all farmers’ needs.

The Prime Minister will also launch Urea Gold - a new variety of Urea that is coated with Sulphur.

The introduction of Sulphur coated urea will address sulphur deficiencies in the soil. This innovative fertiliser is more economical and efficient than neem-coated urea, improves nitrogen use efficiency in plants, reduces consumption of fertiliser, and enhances crop quality.

During the programme, Modi will launch the onboarding of 1,500 farmer-producer organisations (FPOs) on the open network for digital commerce (ONDC).

ONDC empowers FPOs with direct access to digital marketing, online payment, business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer transactions, and encourages local value addition, catalysing growth of logistics in rural areas.

The Prime Minister will also release the 14th installment amount of about Rs 17,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), through direct benefit transfer to more than 8.5 crore beneficiaries.

He will, on the same day, inaugurate five new medical colleges at Chittorgarh, Dholpur, Sirohi, Sikar and Sri Ganganagar and also lay the foundation stone for seven medical colleges at Baran, Bundi, Karauli, Jhunjhunu, Sawai Madhopur, Jaisalmer and Tonk.

