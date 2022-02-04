Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Asaduddin Owaisi to raise issue of firing on his car in Lok Sabha today. PTI/ Representational.

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi will raise the issue of a security breach and attack on his convoy in Parliament on Friday (February 4), said sources.

According to sources, Owaisi will meet Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to discuss the issue.

Meanwhile, Akbaruddin Owaisi, brother of Asaduddin, also reached Delhi on Thursday night.

Earlier, AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel while speaking on the motion of thanks to the President's address in Lok Sabha, raised the issue of firing on Owaisi's car. He said there should be no biases in dealing with issues and action should be taken against the culprits.

Jaleel took to Twitter to announce that all the units of AIMIM across the country will protest on Friday against the incident.

"All AIMIM units across the country will be registering a peaceful protest on Friday and will be submitting memorandum to respective DMs/Commissioners seeking thorough investigation into attacks on Asad Owaisi. Also seeking highest security at his public meetings in UP," Jaleel tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested one of the attackers and detained another person. Police said the interrogation of attackers is underway. During interrogation, they told police that they carried out the act upon being hurt by Owaisi's anti-Hindu statements.

Owaisi while talking to reporters after the incident in Delhi, said, "I had a roadshow in Meerut and Kithau. When I was returning, bullets were fired at my car. Somehow my car managed to escape. I have seen two people. One was wearing a red hoodie while the other was wearing a white jacket. The tyre of my car got punctured and after 2-3 km, I changed the car."

The Uttar Pradesh assembly election for the 403 assembly seats would be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

