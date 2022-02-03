Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Owaisi EXCLUSIVE: Fear 'rule of gun' will replace 'rule of law' in country, says AIMIM chief

In an exclusive interview with India TV's editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said that the country will witness 'Rule of gun' instead of 'Rule of law' if criminals like those who had attacked his car are not comprehended properly. Earlier in the evening, the AIMIM chief's car was allegedly fired upon in Hapur while he was returning to Delhi after attending election-related events in western Uttar Pradesh. Owaisi's vehicle was near the Chhijarsi toll plaza on the Hapur-Ghaziabad stretch of the National Highway 24 when the incident took place at around 6 pm, he said.

Speaking further on the incident at India TV's special show 'Aaj Ki Baat', Owaisi urged that the UP government should take necessary action immediately, as this 'isn't an act of two people'. He claimed that there is a conspiracy involved in this attack. He claimed that the people who attacked him were haters of the Constitution, and they were haters of his voice. He added that the attackers had more than 10-12 rounds of bullets, and claimed that they must have been following him to plan their attack.

The Hyderabad MP had earlier urged the Election Commission (EC) to ensure an independent probe into the incident. Uttar Pradesh's Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said one person involved in the episode has been arrested and a pistol has been seized from him. The local Hapur Police said its multiple teams are investigating the case even as the inspector general of the Meerut zone was rushed in to supervise the probe, which has come barely a week ahead of the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

“Some time ago, my car was fired at near Chhijarsi toll gate. Four rounds of shots were fired. There were 3-4 people, all of them ran away and left the weapons there. My car got punctured, but I moved to another car and left. We are all safe. Alhamdu'lilah,” Owaisi tweeted in Hindi.

Owaisi's convoy had four cars, according to the MP. “We were at the toll gate and had slowed down when we suddenly heard three-to-four rounds of gunshots. My car also got some dents and a tyre got punctured,” he later told reporters. Hapur Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhuker said one accused involved in the episode has been arrested and police are confirming the details of others and their motive. Read More

Meanwhile, senior district officials, including those from the administration and the police, reached the incident site, where several activists and supporters of the AIMIM had started gathering after the shootout. Elections are scheduled for February 10 in 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of western Uttar Pradesh, where polls will be held in seven phases.

