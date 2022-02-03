Attack on Owaisi: CCTV video shows shooters firing at AIMIM chief's car l Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB, INDIA TV CCTV footage shows how unidentified men targeted AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's car near Ghaziabad.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was on Thursday attacked by unidentified men who fired bullet shots while he was returning to Delhi from Hapur district in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

Owaisi's car was near the Chhijarsi toll plaza on the Hapur-Ghaziabad stretch of the National Highway 24 when the incident took place at around 6 pm, he said.

Now, CCTV footage of the entire incident has surfaced how unidentified men targeted Owaisi's convoy.

Speaking on the incident, Asaduddin Owaisi said, “Some time ago my car was fired at near Chhijarsi toll gate. Four rounds of shots were fired. There were 3-4 people, all of them ran away and left the weapons there. My car got punctured, but I shifted to another car and left. We are all safe.

Alhamdu'lilah,” Owaisi tweeted.

I was leaving for Delhi after a poll event in Kithaur, Meerut (UP). 3-4 rounds of bullets were fired upon my vehicle by 2 people near Chhajarsi toll plaza; they were a total of 3-4 people. Tyres of my vehicle punctured, I left on another vehicle, he added.

No one was injured in the incident, Owaisi said.

The Hapur Police said one person involved in the firing has been arrested while multiple teams are investigating the case.

Owaisi's convoy had four cars, he said.

“We were at the toll gate and had slowed down when we suddenly heard three-to-four rounds of gunshots. My car also got some dents and a tyre got punctured,” he later told reporters.

“I urge the EC to ensure an independent probe into the incident. It must be known who is behind this incident. It's also an appeal to the Modi government and the Yogi government,” he added.

Hapur Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhuker said one accused involved in the episode has been arrested and police are confirming the details of others and their motive.

“We are also finding out how they planned this (shooting). Since the incident took place at the toll plaza, we are also checking the CCTV footage available there. Police teams have been deployed and very soon others involved in the episode will also be held,” he told reporters.

The officer said the investigation was at the preliminary stage and other facts and details would be shared as and when available.

UP ADG Law & Order Prashant Kumar said, "Police reached the spot & took the video footage in their custody. One person was arrested in connection with the incident. An illegal 9 mm pistol was recovered from him. We're checking the video footage. Five teams have been formed & are investigating further."

Meanwhile, senior district officials, including those from the administration and the police, reached the incident site, where several activists and supporters of the AIMIM had started gathering after the shootout.

