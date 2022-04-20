Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AIMIM_NATIONAL Owaisi stopped from visiting Jahangirpuri, lashes out at BJP, AAP over demolition drive

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday criticized the demolition drive carried out by the Delhi Municipal Corporation in the Jahangirpuri area earlier today. He was stopped from entering the area by the police. Police personnel were deployed in Jahangirpuri in large numbers as Owaisi tried to reach the violence-hit area.

Owaisi lashed out at the BJP and AAP over the anti-encroachment drive action launched by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in the area. He even compared the demolition drive to the one carried out in 1976 during an emergency, calling it 'Turkman Gate 2022'. "The AAP is saying they are Rohingyas and Bangladeshis. I condemn it," he told reporters and termed the demolition drive an "example of vigilante justice" and slammed the BJP for it.

After getting stopped, he spoke to the media saying he will again come tomorrow. The AIMIM chief also sought to know how could a procession be taken out in Jahangirpuri on Hanuman Jayanti without getting permission from the police.

"A BJP leader wrote a letter for using bulldozers in Jahangirpuri and the mayor said that they are criminals and their houses should be demolished," Owaisi said.

Bulldozers tore down several concrete and temporary structures close to a mosque in Jahangirpuri as part of an anti-encroachment drive by the BJP-ruled civic body, days after the northwest Delhi neighborhood was rocked by communal violence.

The Supreme Court had to intervene twice to stop the drive after it took cognizance of a petition filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind against the demolition.

(With PTI Inputs)

