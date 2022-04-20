Akhilesh Yadav slams demolition drive in Jahangirpuri, says 'BJP should make bulldozer its party symbol'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Akhilesh slams demolition drive in Jahangirpuri, says 'BJP should make Bulldozer its party symbol'

Highlights Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the demolition drive conducted in Delhi today.

He slammed the BJP saying it should make 'bulldozer' its party symbol.

He also said that bulldozer is a symbol of the BJP's illegal power.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday slammed the demolition drive that took place in Delhi's riot-hit Jahangirpuri area earlier today. Taking a dig at BJP, Yadav said that the party should make 'bulldozer' its symbol. He also said that bulldozer is a symbol of BJP's illegal power.

Taking to Twitter, Yadav wrote, "The BJP has made the bulldozer a symbol of its illegal power. Muslims and other minorities, backward and Dalits are on their target. Now even Hindus are becoming victims of their hysteria. The BJP is actually running this bulldozer on the Constitution itself. BJP should make bulldozer its symbol."

Earlier today, the Delhi Municipal Corporation demolished some illegal encroachments in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area. Among the demolished were a tobacco shop, a scrap dealer's shop, a juice corner and the front gate of a mosque. As per reports, encroachments of both Hindu and Muslim communities were demolished.

The drive drew flak from several opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Asaduddin Owaisi. The process was stopped due to the Supreme Court's intervention which ordered status quo on the demolition drive against the alleged encroachers.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled in the Supreme Court for tomorrow, before an appropriate bench.

Clashes had broken out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday (April 16) during a Hanuman Jayanti procession that was taken out in the area. As per reports, stones were pelted and some vehicles were torched during the procession. So far, the Delhi Police has nabbed 26 people, many of whom have been sent to police custody. NSA has been slapped against five of the accused persons.

Latest India News