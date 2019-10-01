Tuesday, October 01, 2019
     
  Crisis over, water production back to normal in Delhi: Kejriwal

Crisis over, water production back to normal in Delhi: Kejriwal

The chief minister had said that he was monitoring the situation closely and had directed the DJB to ensure "no part of Delhi goes dry, even if it means diverting water from other plants to Wazirabad".

New Delhi Updated on: October 01, 2019 11:52 IST
Crisis over, water production back to normal: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the water crisis in Delhi was "over and the "water production" was back to normal in the city, a day after water supply to several areas of the national capital was hit due to spike in ammonia levels.

After the Chandrawal and Wazirabad water treatment plants were forced to "stop" operations upon noticing spike in ammonia levels due to dumping of industrial waste in the Yamuna in Haryana, water supply to several areas of the national capital was affected on Monday. 

Kejriwal, who is also the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) chairman, said in a tweet on Tuesday morning, "Crisis over. Water production back to normal."

The chief minister had said that he was monitoring the situation closely and had directed the DJB to ensure "no part of Delhi goes dry, even if it means diverting water from other plants to Wazirabad".

High ammonia levels due to industrial waste being dumped into the Yamuna at Panipat had forced Chandrawal and Wazirabad Water Treatment Plants to stop operations, Kejriwal had said on Monday.

The DJB, in a statement, said discharge of high level of pollutants in the Yamuna in Haryana impacted operations at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants.

The ammonia level in the Yamuna increased to 3.2 mg/litre on Monday morning.

(With PTI inputs)

