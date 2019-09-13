Odd-Even scheme back in Delhi from November 4-15: Arvind Kejriwal

Image Source : FILE Odd-Even scheme is back in Delhi from November 4-15, announces Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that the Odd-Even scheme will be back in Delhi from November 4 to15.

Kejriwal said that the Delhi government will implement the odd-even scheme, to regulate plying of private vehicles in the city, whenever it is required.

"There has been improvement in Delhi's traffic ever since the new Motor Vehicle Act has been implemented. If there is any clause due to which people are facing more problem and we have the power reduce the fine then we will certainly do it," Kejriwal said in a press conference.

"If you enforce Odd-Even for a long time, the implementation becomes troublesome. As of now, Odd-Even will only be restricted to this time frame," said Kejriwal. Emergency vehicles will not be subject to this, he added.

Kejriwal further added that a number of 1,000 electric buses will be introduced to the national capital.

Kejriwal announced a seven-point action plan to combat pollution due to crop burning. He said, "We also call upon people not to burst crackers during Diwali," adding that the AAP government will organise a laser show a day before Diwali.

He said that the smog adjoining states due to the burning of stubble is the major cause of pollution in Delhi and Odd-Even is one among the slew of measures that Delhi government will take to deal with the problem.

Under the odd-even scheme, cars with licence plates ending in an odd number and even number are allowed to ply on alternate days.

The flagship scheme was first implemented in 2016 aiming to combat pollution. This will be the third time the Delhi government has implemented the Odd-even scheme to keep a check on pollution in the capital city.

