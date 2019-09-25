Dilli ki Bijli: Kejriwal extends electricity benefits to tenants across Delhi, to install pre-paid meter

Image Source : FILE Delhi tenants can apply for pre-paid meter, to get electricity subsidy benefits, announces Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that the Government has come up with a scheme for tenants under which prepaid meters will be installed at rented accommodations and will be applicable for domestic use only.

Announcing the ''Mukhyamantri Kirayedar Bijli Meter Yojna'', Kejriwal said till now, tenants were not able to avail the Delhi government's power subsidy scheme under which there is no charge for the electricity consumption of up to 200 units.

"It was a long-pending demand of tenants in Delhi. Tenants will have to get a prepaid meter installed after depositing security money of Rs 3,000," Kejriwal told reporters.

The chief minister said the move was an open invite to the people of Delhi to join the mainstream and install water meters. “Only those consumers who have installed meters before November 30 will get the benefit of this scheme.”

Under the new scheme, the tenant will have to submit a rent agreement or rent receipt and proof of the address of the residence where they are residing.

Kejriwal, in August, had announced a waiver of all arrears of consumers towards Delhi Jal Board, a government agency responsible for supply of potable water to the most of the National Capital Territory.

On August 1, Kejriwal announced that people in the national capital will not have to pay anything for consuming up to 200 units of power per month.

"People consuming till 200 units of electricity in a month won't have to pay the electricity bills. Their bills will be waived from August 1," he had said.

But if a consumer uses 201 units in a month, "he will have to pay the full charge", he said.