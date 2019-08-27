Water arrears of those having functional domestic metres in four colonies to be waived off: Kejriwal

Tuesday, August 27, 2019
     
 Water arrears of consumers having functional domestic metres residing in category - E, F, G and H colonies in the city will be waived off by the government, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.   

New Delhi Published on: August 27, 2019 13:23 IST
Water arrears of consumers having functional domestic metres residing in category - E, F, G and H colonies in the city will be waived off by the government, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday. 

There are eight categories of colonies in Delhi - A to H. 

Addressing a press conference here, the chief minister said 10.5 lakh people living in these colonies will be benefitted by this move.

He said the late payment surcharge will also be waived off for those consumers who get their functional metres installed by November 30 this year. 

