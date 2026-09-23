'Cannot hold Noida DM Medha Roopam solely responsible': Supreme Court on student’s NSA detention

The Supreme Court has observed that Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) District Magistrate Medha Roopam cannot be held solely responsible for the detention of student activist Akriti Chaudhary under the National Security Act (NSA) if the decision was taken after scrutiny and approval at multiple levels by various officials.

A bench comprising Justice SC Sharma and Justice NK Singh made the observation while hearing a petition filed by Medha Roopam challenging an Allahabad High Court order. The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict in the matter.

About the case

The Allahabad High Court had quashed the detention of Akriti Chaudhary under the NSA, holding it to be unlawful. The court had also directed that Rs 5 lakh be recovered from the salary of DM Medha Roopam and paid to Chaudhary as compensation.

Roopam subsequently challenged the High Court's order before the Supreme Court.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, argued that the DM had not taken the detention decision independently. He said the report placed before her had gone through several levels, including the SHO, DCP, and police commissioner.

He also pointed out that the Advisory Board constituted under the NSA had examined the detention matter.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Medha Roopam, argued that a five-level process had been completed before the matter reached the DM. According to him, the DM's role was to form an opinion based on the available records and the prescribed legal procedure.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court orally observed that if the decision-making process had gone through multiple levels from the lower authorities upwards, the DM could not be singled out and held responsible.

The court observed that it could not isolate the DM and hold her liable for the Rs 5 lakh compensation ordered by the High Court. The Supreme Court is now expected to pronounce its verdict in the case.

Medha Roopam is the first woman District Magistrate of Noida. She is a 2014-batch IAS officer. Born in Agra, Roopam completed her schooling in Kerala before graduating in economics from St. Stephen's College, Delhi University. She secured All India Rank 10 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2014.

Before being posted as the Gautam Buddh Nagar DM, Roopam served in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Bareilly, Meerut, Hapur, and Kasganj.

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