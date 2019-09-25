Image Source : ANI 'Lost his mental stability': Manoj Tiwari on Kejriwal’s NRC jibe

In a befitting reply to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday said that if Kejriwal considers residents of other states as infiltrators then surely he has lost his mental stability.

“I would like to ask if he wants to say that a person who hails from Purvanchal is an illegal infiltrator, whom he wants to chase out of Delhi?” Tiwari told news agency ANI.

“People who have migrated from other states are considered as foreigners by you (Delhi CM). You want to chase them out from Delhi, you're one among them. If this is his intention then I think he has lost his mental stability. How does an IRS officer not know what NRC is?” he added.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said if the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is implemented, the BJP leader will have to first leave the city.

Responding to a question at a press conference, the chief minister said,"If NRC is implemented in Delhi, Manoj Tiwari will have to first leave Delhi."

In the past, Tiwari has on several occasions demanded that NRC should be implemented in the national capital like Assam.

Last month, Tiwari had said that the situation in Delhi had become "dangerous" due to the presence of a "large number" of illegal immigrants including Bangladeshis and Rohingyas who have been found involved in "criminal activities".

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Manoj Tiwari will have to leave Delhi if NRC is implemented: Arvind Kejriwal

ALSO READ | Manoj Tiwari wants NRC for Delhi, to meet Home Minister Amit Shah