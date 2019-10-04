Arvind Kejriwal launches public consultation exercise on change.org to deal with pollution

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has launched a public consultation exercise on technology platform change.org, seeking constructive ideas from citizens to tackle pollution during winters, an official statement said on Friday.

Launching #FightingPollutionTogether on change.org, the chief minister said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital had started working on the winter action plan.

"I would like to hear from people how the government and the citizens can collaborate in this mission to keep Delhi's air clean. The 25-per cent reduction in pollution we have achieved in Delhi has to be built upon to reduce it further," the statement quoted Kejriwal as saying.

Last month, the chief minister had launched a seven-point action plan for Diwali and the winter, including re-introduction of the odd-even scheme from November 4-15 to cut down vehicular pollution and distributing high-quality air masks.

In a message to the users of change.org, Kejriwal said, "If you have an idea to beat pollution, then start a petition to me right away. I believe great things are in our future when citizens and the government build a roadmap together."

According to the statement, Nida Hasan, the country director of change.org, said pollution in Delhi had become a big problem over the years, while hoping that #FightingPollutionTogether would lead to long-lasting impact.