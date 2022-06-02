Kejriwal defends ministers Sisodia, Jain in corruption cases, requests PM to 'arrest all of them together'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal on Jain arrest: Defending his ministers strongly on 'bogus' corruption cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said he knew that the Centre in an apparent witchhunt was going to arrest his Cabinet minister Satyendar Jain by framing him in fake corruption cases. Jain, who holds various portfolios, including health, home and power, in the Kejriwal government, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case of money laundering on Monday.

Addressing a press conference the CM said that the arrest of his ministers is hampering the developmental works that are being done by his party. "I'd already announced a few months back that Central govt is going to arrest Satyendar Jain in a fake case. Reliable sources have suggested to me that Manish Sisodia is going to be arrested soon, centre has ordered all agencies to form fake cases against him," Delhi CM said.

He added, "I request PM Modi to put all the ministers and MLAs from AAP behind the bars and ask all the central agencies to do all investigations at a go. Do as many raids as you want. You arrest one minister at a time, it obstructs public works."

Kejriwal even said the case against the minister is "completely fake and politically motivated", and defended him as a "hardcore honest and patriotic" person.

Intensifying its attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his defence of Satyendar Jain, the BJP on Wednesday cited a host of details linked to the money laundering case allegedly involving the city health minister and asked why he has been "protecting" him.

