Country should be proud of Satyendar Jain, he should be awarded 'Padma Vibhushan': Kejriwal

Highlights Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said Satyendar Jain should be awarded the Padma Vibhushan.

Kejriwal said so for Jain's 'mohalla clinics' model that treats people that treats people for free.

Jain was sent to Enforcement Directorate's custody till June 9 on Tuesday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain should be awarded the Padma Vibhushan for giving the 'mohalla clinics' model that treats people without charging them. His statement came two days after Jain's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case. He defended Jain as a "hardcore honest and patriot" person who was being framed in a "false case" and hoped the minister will come out clean after the ED probe.

"The country should be proud of him as he gave the model of Mohalla Clinic that is being visited by people from the world, including (ex) Secretary-General of the UN. He gave a health model that treats people free of cost. I think, he should be given top awards like the Padma Bhushan or Padma Vibhushan," Kejriwal told reporters.

Noting that the CBI gave a clean chit to Jain, the Delhi CM said now the ED can also conduct its probe and the minister will come out clean. Jain holds various portfolios, including Health, Power and Home, in the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Jain was on Tuesday sent to Enforcement Directorate's custody till June 9 in a money laundering case by a court which noted that his interrogation was required to unearth the alleged larger conspiracy.

The ED had on Monday arrested the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

(With PTI Inputs)

