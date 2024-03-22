Arvind Kejriwal, Hemant Soren both arrested by common ED officer in money laundering case | READ

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to alleged Excise policy scam, whereas his former Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren was arrested in another PMLA case linked to alleged land scam. Both the Opposition leaders were arrested by a common ED officer – Additional Director Kapil Raj. Raj led a team of 10 officials to arrest Kejriwal at his residence on Thursday while Soren was arrested on January 31 after six hours of questioning. He too, like Kejriwal, had skipped nine summons, after which the JMM leader was taken into custody.

The ED conducted raids at Kejriwal’s residence on Thursday evening and questioned him briefly before taking him into custody. Hemant Soren, who was arrested after a high-level drama in Ranchi, was “missing” for over 48 hours, before reappearing on the scene. He stepped down from the post of chief minister, after which Champai Soren was sworn in as the chief minister of Jharkhand.

However, in the case of Delhi, AAP leaders have stated that Arvind Kejriwal will run the government from jail. Alleging the “misuse” of central agencies, the AAP termed the ED action as “dictatorship” and said that the party will fight it in the court. The party has also called a nationwide protest against the arrest of Kejriwal.

