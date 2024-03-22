Friday, March 22, 2024
     
  4. Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE: AAP calls for nationwide protests against Delhi CM's arrest
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE: AAP calls for nationwide protests against Delhi CM's arrest

Arvind Kejriwal had skipped nine summonses issued by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in excise policy-linked money laundering case, the latest being for Thursday, March 21. He has called these summonses "illegal".

Delhi excise policy scam case: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an excise policy-linked money laundering case on Thursday night and took him to the agency's headquarters in the national capital. The arrest came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to the AAP national convenor from any coercive action by the agency. Meanwhile, the Delhi Chief Minister moved to the Supreme Court against his arrest and a special bench is likely to hear the matter today. The 55-year-old leader's arrest, amid the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, drew angry reactions from his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The party said Kejriwal "will continue as the chief minister of Delhi." The ED has filed a total of six charge sheets in this case till now and attached assets worth over Rs 128 crore.

  • Mar 22, 2024 7:54 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    'Arvind Kejriwal is a bad idea...': Sambit Patra takes jibe at AAP

    After the ED arrested AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the Excise policy case, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said that a high voltage drama was going on outside the residence of Arvind Kejriwal. He further added, " If I have to describe it in one sentence then I would say that celebration of corruption is going on outside Kejriwal's residence." He stated that there is no court left in this country which the AAP did not approach to spread their lies. Still, they did not get any relief from anywhere. "Atishi says Arvind Kejriwal is not a person, he is an idea. I should say he is a bad idea," he added.

     

  • Mar 22, 2024 7:35 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Rahul Gandhi likely to meet Kejriwal's family to offer legal assistance: Sources

    Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to meet Arvind Kejriwal's family to offer legal assistance, news agency ANI reported citing sources. Meanwhile, Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely said that the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shows that the Bharatiya Janata Party is afraid of the elections and is resorting to such kind of tactics of arresting opposition leaders and freezing bank accounts of the grand old party.

  • Mar 22, 2024 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Delhi Police closes road leading from ITO to AAP office

    Delhi Police has closed the road leading from ITO to the office of the Aam Aadmi Party by putting up barricades. In view of AAP's demonstration, barricades were installed on all the routes leading to the party office. The AAP has called for a nationwide protest today and also urged I.N.D.I.A bloc to join. 

     

  • Mar 22, 2024 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Kejriwal will continue as Delhi Chief Minister: AAP

    The AAP said Kejriwal will continue as the Chief Minister of Delhi and that if need be, he will run the government from jail. The BJP, however, demanded that Kejriwal step down as chief minister on moral grounds. The AAP chief was arrested more than two hours after the ED team arrived at his residence on Thursday night, March 21. 

  • Mar 22, 2024 6:54 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Supreme Court likely to hear AAP’s urgent plea regarding Kejriwal's arrest today

    The Supreme Court is likely to hear Aam Aadmi Party's urgent plea today regarding the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate. Kejriwal moved to the top court following his arrest on Thursday night. 

     

  • Mar 22, 2024 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    AAP leaders in Punjab, Haryana condemn Delhi CM Kejriwal's arrest

    AAP leaders in Punjab and Haryana slammed the BJP government for the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging the "dictatorial regime was making a mockery of the constitutional norms. " Congress leaders from the two states also took on the Centre over Kejriwal's arrest. Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in a post on on X, said, "BJP ki rajnitik team ED Kejriwal ki soch ko qaid nahi kar sakti kyunki AAP hee BJP ko rok sakti hai. Soch ko kabhi bhi dabaya nahi ja sakta.(BJP's political team ED, cannot imprison Kejriwal's thinking..because only AAP can stop the BJP. Thinking can never be suppressed," he added. 

     

  • Mar 22, 2024 6:46 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    AAP calls for nationwide protest against Kejriwal's arrest

    The AAP's Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai gave a call for a nationwide protest against the BJP following Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. Rai said Kejriwal's arrest is the "murder of democracy" and an "announcement of dictatorship". "I appeal to the countrymen to protest outside BJP offices across the country against this dictatorship. We will gather at the AAP office at 10 am on Friday and then protest outside the BJP headquarters," Rai, a minister in the Delhi government, said.

