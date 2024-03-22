Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE: AAP calls for nationwide protests against Delhi CM's arrest

After the ED arrested AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the Excise policy case, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said that a high voltage drama was going on outside the residence of Arvind Kejriwal. He further added, " If I have to describe it in one sentence then I would say that celebration of corruption is going on outside Kejriwal's residence." He stated that there is no court left in this country which the AAP did not approach to spread their lies. Still, they did not get any relief from anywhere. "Atishi says Arvind Kejriwal is not a person, he is an idea. I should say he is a bad idea," he added.