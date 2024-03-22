Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE: AAP calls for nationwide protests against Delhi CM's arrest

Delhi excise policy scam case: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an excise policy-linked money laundering case on Thursday night and took him to the agency's headquarters in the national capital. The arrest came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to the AAP national convenor from any coercive action by the agency. Meanwhile, the Delhi Chief Minister moved to the Supreme Court against his arrest and a special bench is likely to hear the matter today. The 55-year-old leader's arrest, amid the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, drew angry reactions from his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The party said Kejriwal "will continue as the chief minister of Delhi." The ED has filed a total of six charge sheets in this case till now and attached assets worth over Rs 128 crore.