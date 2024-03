Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal produced in court after arrest in liquor scam.

Kejriwal arrested: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was presented in the court after his arrest on Thursday in the Delhi liquor policy scam case, in his first reaction said that his life is dedicated to the nation whether he is alive or dead.

The Enforcement Directorate in its argument in the court accused Kejriwal as the 'kingpin' of the Delhi liquor policy adding that profits from the excise policy were used for Punjab and Goa Assembly elections.

