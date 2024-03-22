Delhi CM Kejriwal 'kingpin' of liquor policy case, alleges ED in hearing

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal being taken to ED headquarters on Thursday.

New Delhi: Amid a political fiasco following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor excise policy-linked money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleged on Friday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor was the 'kingpin' of the case and conspired with other leaders in corruption.

During the hearing in the Rose Avenue court, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, on behalf of the ED, alleged that Kejriwal was the 'key conspirator' in the Delhi excise policy case and worked with other leaders in the matter. The ED also alleged that AAP leader Manish Sisodia also played a key role in the corruption case and the kickbacks through the liquor policy were used for the party's campaign during the Goa Assembly elections.

The ED claimed Manish Sisodia called businessman Vijay Nair to Kejriwal's residence and signed all documents related to the excise policy case. It also accused Nair of working as a middleman for the South lobby for Kejriwal and K Kavitha and was tasked with collecting the kickbacks, even threatening those who refused to pay.

Kejriwal withdraws plea from Supreme Court

The ED has demanded a 10-day remand of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case. The matter is currently being heard in the Rose Avenue Court in the national court. This came after Kejriwal surprisingly withdrew his plea from the Supreme Court against his arrest by the ED.

The actual money earned illegally, according to the ASG, exceeded Rs 600 crore, taking into account the Rs 100 crore earned in kickbacks and those earned by other parties involved in the case. At least Rs 45 crore was used for the Goa elections, he said.

During the Supreme Court hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Arvind Kejriwal, informed the bench that the Delhi Chief Minister has decided to withdraw the petition. Singhvi stated that the withdrawal is necessary as it conflicts with Kejriwal's ongoing remand proceedings.

The ED had presented documents related to its investigation before the court, asserting the necessity of questioning Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi Chief Minister had approached the court following the ninth summons issued by the ED, requiring him to appear before it on Thursday, March 21.

Protests after Kejriwal's arrest

The Aam Aadmi Party has announced protests against Kejriwal's arrest, affecting traffic and metro services in the national capital. This is the most high-profile arrest to be made in the case, as Kejriwal became the first sitting Chief Minister to be arrested. Earlier, his former deputy Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh were put behind bars in Tihar Jail in the case.

AAP leaders and ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were also detained on Friday after the CM's arrest. AAP leaders stated that it was a desperate move by the BJP to silence the opposition's voice ahead of the elections. "They did not have any questions for the Delhi CM. Because elections are around the corner, the BJP is scared, it is nervous. and a strong voice of the opposition, who would question the Prime Minister, just to shut that voice, the Chief Minister of Delhi has been arrested," Bharadwaj said.

Several Opposition leaders have expressed solidarity with the Delhi Chief Minister and the AAP leader after his arrest in the alleged corruption case and slammed the Central government. "An undeclared Emergency-like situation has emerged in the country. The BJP and PM Narendra Modi are finishing opposition parties by sending their leaders to jail or making them join the BJP with the use of threat. Those joining the BJP are being given clean chit while those opposing their dictatorship are being arrested," said AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak.

What is the case?

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was subsequently annulled. AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are currently in judicial custody in connection with the case.

It should be mentioned here that Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in the chargesheets filed by the ED. The agency alleges that the accused were in communication with Kejriwal during the formulation of the excise policy, resulting in undue benefits for them in exchange for kickbacks paid to the party.