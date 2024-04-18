Arvind Kejriwal eating mangoes and sweets every day in jail to raise sugar levels, claims ED in court

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal in jail: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in an excise scam case, is consuming items like tea with sugar mangoes, aloo puri, and sweets daily despite being a patient of diabetes mellitus type II, claimed Enforcement Directorate before a court on Thursday. The probe agency further claimed that Kejriwal, who has been allowed to have home-cooked meals, is eating food high in sugar to raise his blood sugar level and make ground for medical bail.

The central probe agency made the claim before a special judge for CBI and ED cases, Kaveri Baweja, while the court was hearing the plea of Kejriwal seeking doctor consultation.

The court also asked Kejriwal's lawyer to submit details of the diet prescribed to the AAP supremo, who has type 2 diabetes. The judge directed the authorities concerned to file the report by tomorrow when the court is likely to take up the matter again.

The diet taken by Arvind Kejriwal since April 2 in jail

"Arvind Kejriwal is consciously consuming items like tea with sugar, banana, sweets (1/2 pieces), poori, aaloo sabji, etc. on a regular basis despite being a patient of diabetes mellitus type II and knowing very well that consumption of such items results into an increase in blood sugar," the counsel representing the ED said.

Image Source : INDIA TVKejriwal diet chart in jail

"This is being done to create a medical emergency, to obtain sympathetic treatment from the Ld. Court of Law on medical grounds," the ED further said.

Image Source : INDIA TVKejriwal diet in jail

It is pertinent to mention that the Delhi CM is eating home-cooked food for lunch and dinner and the breakfast is provided by the jail authorities.

Doctors measuring Kejriwal's blood sugar levels twice a day

The ED further said that doctors are posted in jail round-the-clock, who are measuring blood sugar levels of Kejriwal twice a day. "The jail authorities have already asked AIIMS to prescribe a medical diet after considering his blood sugar data and the fact that he has a case of diabetes mellitus type II with chronic constipation with chronic cough (chronic bronchitis) and is under regular treatment," it said.

According to ED, referring to Kejriwal's medical report, the Delhi Chief Minister's blood sugar level was measured at 139 mg/dl on April 1, the day he was admitted to Tihar Jail. However, the ED stated that this level rose to 276 mg/dl by the morning of April 14.

Also Read: Delhi LG writes open letter to Kejriwal over Atishi’s claim on ‘death due to water supply shortage’

Also Read: Delhi court seeks ED's response on Kejriwal's plea for permission to consult his doctor from jail