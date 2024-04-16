Delhi court seeks ED's response on Arvind Kejriwal's plea for permission to consult his doctor from jail

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

A Delhi court has instructed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to provide its response to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's request for permission to engage in a video conference consultation with his regular doctor. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief cited fluctuating blood sugar levels as the reason for his request. Special Judge Rakesh Syal has directed the ED to submit its reply by April 18, when the court is expected to address the matter.

Opposing his plea, the counsel appearing for the ED argued there are facilities necessary for such patients in jail and he can be examined there. "Why is ED opposing if I (Kejriwal) am taking care of my health?" Kejriwal's counsel asked.

Kejriwal's judicial custody extended till April 23

Earlier on Monday, the court had extended till April 23 the judicial custody of Kejriwal till April 23 in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. He is lodged in Tihar jail.

The ED has accused the AAP leader of being involved in the "entire conspiracy of Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy, for favouring and benefiting from the quid pro, receiving kickbacks and eventually using part of proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the campaign for Goa Assembly elections".

'My name is Arvind Kejriwal and I'm not a terrorist'

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Chief Minister sent out a message for the countrymen from Tihar jail, saying "My name is Arvind Kejriwal and I am not a terrorist." Meanwhile, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that the BJP is trying to break him out of "malice and vendetta" but he will emerge stronger from all of this. Addressing a press conference, Singh alleged that a "notorious criminal" lodged in Tihar jail was allowed to meet his lawyer and wife in the barrack, while Kejriwal had to meet Punjab Chief Minster Bhagwant Mann across a glass screen.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: 'Efforts being made 24 hours to demoralise Arvind Kejriwal, but...,' says AAP's Sanjay Singh