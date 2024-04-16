'Efforts being made 24 hours to demoralise Arvind Kejriwal, but...,' says AAP's Sanjay Singh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference at the party office, in New Delhi.

Sanjay Singh, a prominent member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accused the Prime Minister of attempting to undermine Kejriwal’s morale by orchestrating such negative sentiments. Singh highlighted that even individuals like Bhagwant Mann, who enjoy Z+ security, are made to meet Kejriwal from behind glass barriers, indicating a deliberate effort to portray him negatively.

Despite facing challenges, Kejriwal remains resilient, with Singh affirming that he is made of strong material and will emerge even stronger.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh says "Arvind Kejriwal, who worked like a son and a brother for the country and the people of Delhi, has sent a message from jail that 'My name is Arvind Kejriwal and I am not a terrorist'...The three-time elected CM of Delhi is made to meet CM Bhagwant Mann through a glass. It is clear from this that the Prime Minister has a feeling of hatred against Arvind Kejriwal..."

SC denies relief to Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy case

The Supreme Court declined any relief to Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy case, a day after hearing his plea challenging his arrest and remand by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The court granted the ED time until April 24 to respond to Kejriwal’s plea and scheduled further proceedings for April 29.

Allegations of arrest based on unreliable document

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, argued before the court, claiming that the Delhi CM’s arrest and remand were founded on an unreliable document withheld from their knowledge. Singhvi emphasized the need for an expedited hearing due to selective leaks in the case.

Bhagwant Mann visits Kejriwal in Tihar jail

Ahead of Kejriwal’s Supreme Court hearing regarding his petition against the ED’s arrest, Bhagwant Mann, Punjab’s Chief Minister, met him at Tihar jail. Mann expressed concern over Kejriwal’s treatment, stating that he lacked even basic facilities provided to serious criminals.

Kejriwal’s reported treatment

Mann alleged that Kejriwal was being treated as a high-profile criminal, contrary to his stature. Kejriwal reportedly inquired about Punjab’s situation during their meeting, reflecting his concern for broader issues. Mann reaffirmed AAP’s support for Kejriwal and anticipated the party’s significant political rise post-June 4.

