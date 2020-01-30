'What is happening in Delhi?': Arvind Kejriwal on Jamia firing

Image Source : FILE 'What is happening in Delhi': Arvind Kejriwal on Jamia's firing incident

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter on Thursday and urged the Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure that the law and order situation is stable in Delhi. The Delhi Chief Minister raised concern over the firing incident in Jamia area on Thursday. His tweet came a while after, Amit Shah tweeted that such incidents will not be tolerated and the culprit will be strictly punished.

Kejriwal retweeted Shah's post with the caption: "What is happening in Delhi? The law and order situation is deteriorating in the city. Please control the situation."

More to follow.