Who is Shadab Najar? Jamia Student who got injured during firing

Shadab Najar a second-year student of MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia University was injured after a man opened fire during an anti-CAA protest. A man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters in the city's Jamia Millia Islamia University on Thursday. After Najar was injured in the incident, panic rose in the Jamia area. There was a heavy police presence and several media crews in place when the incident took place. The students were heading from Jamia to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat. The march was stopped at the Holy Family Hospital near the university. Students squatted in the area, asking the police to go back. As they raised slogans of "Go back, go back", police officials asked them to maintain peace and conduct their protest peacefully.

A man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters in the Jamia Millia Islamia University, injuring a student, before calmly walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "Yeh lo aazadi" amid heavy police presence in the area. The man was subsequently overpowered by police and taken into custody.

The entire drama, which triggered panic in the area, was captured by television cameras that showed the man in light coloured pants and a dark jacket, walking away on an empty road barricaded by police, turning around and shouting at the protesters in Hindi, "Take this independence."

Meanwhile, three students of Jamia Millia Islamia have joined the investigation in connection with the violence which took place in the varsity last month.

