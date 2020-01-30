Who is Shadab Najar? Jamia Student who got injured during firing
Shadab Najar a second-year student of MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia University was injured after a man opened fire during an anti-CAA protest. A man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters in the city’s Jamia Millia Islamia University on Thursday. After Najar was injured in the incident, panic rose in the Jamia area. There was a heavy police presence and several media crews in place when the incident took place. The students were heading from Jamia to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat. The march was stopped at the Holy Family Hospital near the university. Students squatted in the area, asking the police to go back. As they raised slogans of "Go back, go back", police officials asked them to maintain peace and conduct their protest peacefully.