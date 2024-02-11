Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to visit Ayodhya Ram temple with their families tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Ayodhya Ram Temple: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will visit Ayodhya on Monday to pay obeisance at the Ram temple, said sources. According to sources, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders will be accompanied by their wives and parents.

The sources said that Punjab Chief Minister Mann is scheduled to arrive in Delhi with his family on Sunday evening. Subsequently, both the Chief Ministers will depart from Delhi for Ayodhya with their families. It is reported that they, along with their parents and wives, will visit Ayodhya to pay homage to Ram Lalla.

Since the temple was opened to the public after the consecration ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lakhs of people from across the country have been visiting the temple. Leaders from various political parties are also making visits to the holy town.

Kejriwal did not participate in 'Pran Pratishtha' event

The AAP convener was invited to the January 22 consecration ceremony at the temple but had said that he wanted to visit the temple later with his parents, wife and children.

"I received a letter in which I was told that some people would come to me to formally invite me to the consecration ceremony but to date, nobody comes. However, It hardly matters. I was told only one person is allowed to visit but I want to go there with my family members. I will surely visit with my wife, children and parents but after January 22," he added.

'Sundar Kand' recitals in Delhi

On January 22, the day of Ram Lalla's consecration, CM Arvind Kejriwal participated in the 'Sundar Kand' recitation with his wife at the ancient Shri Balaji temple in Sector 11 of Rohini. During the event, he personally recited 'Sundar Kand'. After the program, Kejriwal expressed that organizing Sunderkand Paath all over Delhi on the first Tuesday of every month would bring happiness and peace to the city. He also announced that the Aam Aadmi Party would now organize the recitation of Sunderkand on the first Tuesday of every month.

Also Read: UP CM Yogi leads legislators' group to offer prayers at Ram Temple in Ayodhya | WATCH

Also Read: Fight of 500 years has come to end: Amit Shah amid 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans in Lok Sabha