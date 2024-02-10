Fight of 500 years has come to end: Amit Shah on Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is addressing the Lok Sabha on the last day of the 'Budget Session', the final Parliament sitting, ahead of the Lok Sabha election due to be held in April-May this year. In his speech, the Home Minister spoke about Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya saying the fight of over 500 years has come to an end.

Amit Shah said that the fight for Ram Temple was one of the longest-fought battles in the court of law.

January 22 was the beginning of great India... Those who imagine a country without Lord Ram do not know our country well and they represent the days of colonialism.

January 22 will be a historic day for the years to come... It was the day that fulfilled the hopes & aspirations of all Ram devotees.

Everyone should understand that the date - January 22 - is historic, and I want to say that those who don't know their history end up losing their identity.

Supreme Court verdict on Ram temple showed India's secularism, nowhere else majority community fought legally so long for its faith.

