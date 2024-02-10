CAA will be implemented before Lok Sabha elections, says Amit Shah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) will be implemented before the Lok Sabha elections, due in April-May this year.

Shah said the law, enacted in 2019, will be implemented before the Lok Sabha polls after issuing the rules in this regard.

"Our Muslim brothers are being misled and instigated (against the CAA). The CAA is only meant to give citizenship to those who came to India after facing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. It is not for snatching anyone's Indian citizenship," Amit Shah said.

People will bless BJP in Lok Sabha polls for abrogating Article 370, says Amit Shah

Speaking about the upcoming general election, Amit Shah said that the people of the country will bless the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with 370 seats as they abrogated the Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir adding together, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will get over 400 seats in Lok Sabha elections.

Amit Shah said that there is no suspense over the outcome of Lok Sabha polls. Even Congress and its allies have realised that they will have to sit in opposition benches again.

Shah signals more parties will join NDA

We believe in family planning but not in politics, Amit Shah said, giving indication of more parties joining NDA before the general election.

'Rahul Gandhi has no right to go ahead with Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'

Attacking Congress scion Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah said, "He (Rahul Gandhi) has no right to go ahead with Bharat Jodo Yatra as Congress was responsible for India's partition in 1947."

On Ram Temple, Amit Shah said it was not allowed to be built due to politics of appeasement and citing law and order.

Amit Shah on Uniform Civil Code

On Uniform Civil Code, Amit Shah said it is a constitutional agenda, signed by the country's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and others.

"But the Congress had ignored it due to appeasement. The enforcement of the UCC in Uttarakhand is a social change. It will be discussed on all forums and face legal scrutiny. A secular country cannot have religion-based civil codes," the Home Minister added.

With inputs from PTI

