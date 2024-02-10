RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary heaps praises on Modi govt: 'Style of work of this government reflects...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jayant Chaudhary

Rashtriya Lok Dal RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary on Saturday called the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) NDA at the Centre as a 'rooted government' and heaped praises on it for announcing Bharat Ratna for former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. Jayant Chaudhary on Friday said the Centre won his heart with the announcement. "Dil Jeet Liya," he posted on X. Chaudhary is the grandson of Chaudhary Charan Singh, a famed farmers' champion.

He even equated the style of work of this government to his grandfather's way of work. He said, "The style of work of this government reflects the working style of Charan Singh...Only a rooted government could have given Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh"

Jayant Chaudhary said, "The decision taken to award Chaudhary Charan Singh with Bharat Ratna, it is a big decision...Yesterday, people celebrated Diwali after the announcement...Yesterday, the farmers distributed sweets in Connaught Place. This only shows that the decision was not only limited to his family members but is a decision to strengthen the farmers..."

"I have been in the opposition for 10 years, I am sitting on this side of this house for some time, the working style of the present government also has a glimpse of the thoughts of Chaudhary Charan Singh. When PM Modi addresses the issues of toilets in village, when the GoI makes women empowerment its platform and creates awareness in the villages, I remember Chaudhary Charan Singh ji's quote in it..," he added.