Arunachal police use drone surveillance amid coronavirus lockdown

To monitor movement in different areas amid coronavirus lockdown, Arunachal Pradesh Police has started aerial surveillance using drones in several areas. Director-General of Police, Arunachal Pradesh, on Friday, shared some aerial view pictures from Pashighat Town of East Siang district, on the official Twitter handle.

Arunachal Police is using drones to monitor the #lockdown implementation. Use of technology as force multiplier to serve the public better. Photos from Seppa, Bomdila and Pasighat. #StayHomeStaySafe #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/47AKABFLaH — DGP Arunachal Pradesh (@DgpPradesh) April 17, 2020

The DGP Arunachal, RP Upadhyay also shared a visual with India TV, of the drone surveillance.

We have started surveillance using Drones during Lockdown to monitor movement of people and vehicles in Pasighat Town. Attached is a collection of clips of surveillance footage obtained from Drone Cameras.@DgpPradesh @indiatvnews @IndiaTVHindi #ArunachalPradesh #Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/XN6R3pRCvU — Abhay parashar (@abhayparashar) April 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh's lone COVID-19 patient, a 31-year-old man, was discharged from hospital on Friday after being declared cured. Immediately after his release from the Tezu Zonal Hospital in Lohit district, the man was taken with police and CRPF escort to the quarantine center at Parsuram Kund where his five family members are kept.

Currently, a total of 9021 people are under home quarantined in Arunachal Pradesh. Whereas, 184 people have been admitted to quarantined facilities in the state.

