Friday, April 17, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Arunachal police use drone surveillance amid coronavirus lockdown

Arunachal police use drone surveillance amid coronavirus lockdown

To monitor movement in different areas amid coronavirus lockdown, Arunachal Pradesh Police has started aerial surveillance using drones in several areas. 

Abhay Parashar Abhay Parashar @@abhayparashar
Itanagar Published on: April 17, 2020 17:36 IST
Arunachal police uses drone surveillance amid coronavirus lockdown

Arunachal police use drone surveillance amid coronavirus lockdown

To monitor movement in different areas amid coronavirus lockdown, Arunachal Pradesh Police has started aerial surveillance using drones in several areas. Director-General of Police, Arunachal Pradesh, on Friday, shared some aerial view pictures from Pashighat Town of East Siang district, on the official Twitter handle.  

The DGP Arunachal, RP Upadhyay also shared a visual with India TV, of the drone surveillance.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh's lone COVID-19 patient, a 31-year-old man, was discharged from hospital on Friday after being declared cured. Immediately after his release from the Tezu Zonal Hospital in Lohit district, the man was taken with police and CRPF escort to the quarantine center at Parsuram Kund where his five family members are kept.

Currently, a total of 9021 people are under home quarantined in Arunachal Pradesh. Whereas, 184 people have been admitted to quarantined facilities in the state.  

ALSO READ | COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's experimental drug remdesivir, says report

ALSO READ | Brazilian Prez Bolsonaro fires health minister amid coronavirus pandemic

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X