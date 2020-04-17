COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's experimental drug remdesivir, says report

Image Source : AP File

Patients infected with the coronavirus are responding to remdesivir, an experimental drug of Gilead Sciences, news agency Reuters quoted a report as saying. Citing medical news website STAT, a University of Chicago hospital participating in a study of the antiviral medication said it is seeing rapid recoveries in fever and respiratory symptoms, with nearly all patients discharged from the hospital in less than a week. The University of Chicago is one of the 152 locations participating in Gilead's trial for severe COVID-19 patients. However, there are 169 study locations for trial of patients with moderate symptoms of the virus.

"The totality of the data need to be analysed in order to draw any conclusions from the trial," the report quoted Gilead as saying in an emailed statement. The company is expecting results from its Phase 2 study in patients with severe coronavirus infection at the end of this month while additional data from other studies will be available in May.

Last week, the New England Journal of Medicine indicated that over two-thirds of a small group of severely ill coronavirus patients saw their condition improve after treatment with remdesivir.

Even though there is no proven cure for coronavirus, scientists, researchers and experts across the globe are making all possible efforts to experiment and come out with medicines, drugs and vaccines that may help cure the coronavirus patients.

