Bengal SSC Scam: Cash-laden Audi, Mercedes and other luxury cars of Arpita missing, say ED sources

Bengal SSC Scam: In the latest discovery in the Arpita Mukherjee case, at least four cars belonging to ex-minister's aide are said to be missing from her Diamond City flat south complex, Enforcement Directorate sources said. The ED has been probing the money trail of the school jobs scam linked to West Bengal ex- minister Partha Chatterjee,

According to sources, only one white Mercedes car was seized at the time of Arpita's arrest. The missing cars — Audi A4 WB02AB9561, Honda City WB06T6000, Honda CRV WB06T6001, Mercedes Benz WB02AE2232 — are believed to have a huge amount of cash. The probe agency is raiding various locations in search of these vehicles and many CCTV footages are also being scanned, sources said.

The probe agency had on Thursday raided yet another apartment linked to Arpita Mukherjee in the city's Chinar Park area after recovering around Rs 28 crore cash from another flat belonging to her.

On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday ED sleuths had raided a flat belonging to Mukherjee in Belghoria area of the city and recovered around Rs 28 crore unaccounted cash besides large quantities of gold and silver. The central agency had seized over Rs 21 crore cash from another flat belonging to Mukherjee in Tollygunj area. The value of the gold jewellery, believed to weigh several kilograms, is still being ascertained.

Partha Chatterjee sacked

Partha Chatterjee, who was the education minister when the alleged irregularities took place, was arrested on July 23. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday relieved Partha Chatterjee, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the school jobs scam case, of his duties as minister in charge of several heavyweight portfolios including commerce and industry.

