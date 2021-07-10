Another fake call centre busted in Gurugram, 7 arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Haryana chief minister's flying squad busted another illegal call centre operating in Udyog Vihar, Phase-5 in Gurugram.

The call centre mostly used to cheat US nationals, posed as Amazon employees and used to charge 100 to 1,000 dollars per client, the police said on Saturday. The accused had also paid Rs 1.15 lakh as building rent for two-three months.

According to the police, a team of the CM flying squad led by DSP Inderjeet Yadav raided the call centre which was located in Udyog Vihar, phase-5 in Gurugram, following a tip-off. During the raid, the police arrested seven persons and seized 2 hard disks and 1 mobile phone along with other electronic gadgets. The arrested accused have been identified as Mukul Singh, Alok Sinha, Vijay Pal Singh, Sameer Kavli, Gorang Sharma, Ravi Shirke and Bo Pang Foam while the owner of the fake call centre Nikunj Giri, was not present at the time of the raid.

During the raid, the police had spotted 26 men and 10 women who were working there and were communicating with the US nationals. However, after questioning the police have released them.

"We received specific inputs that a fake call centre had cheated several US national posed as Amazon company employee. The youths were employed at the call centre, which was being operated without a license from the Department of Telecommunications (DOT)," said Yadav.

"The accused used to dupe US citizens posed as Amazon employees and charge 100 to 1,000 dollars via E-Gift redeemed card," he added. An FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the IT Act has been registered at the Cybercrime police station.

